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Paradise: House burns from inside out. Pesky forest fire? Trees look fine.
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135 views • February 05, 2022
It does not matter what the truth is.
--Only what they believe.
-Henry Kissinger
Secretary of State
United States of Apathy
So, if the US Military is in charge of protecting the Home Land. What's up?
Not doing their job?
Or maybe doing their job?
Sheeple need to know, right?
--Only what they believe.
-Henry Kissinger
Secretary of State
United States of Apathy
So, if the US Military is in charge of protecting the Home Land. What's up?
Not doing their job?
Or maybe doing their job?
Sheeple need to know, right?
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