Brave TV - Sept 28, 2023 - Order Out of Chaos: The Digital Puppeteers Creating Biological Slavery through Coming Crash









Listen closely, because they don't want you to know this. The financial system, that already elusive beast manipulated by shadowy elites, has now become the unsuspecting puppet of an even more insidious force: digital algorithms. While we've been told that these algorithms simply help categorize the vast sea of online data, what if there's more to the story? What if, behind the scenes, these algorithms were designed to steer the masses—like sheep—to make certain financial decisions, benefiting only a select few?

Now, think about it. Whenever there's a sudden "trend" or "hot topic" in the financial world, where do you think that surge comes from? Organic human interest? Or is it a carefully crafted illusion generated by algorithms that have been tampered with by those in power? For all we know, as a particular investment starts "trending" online, it could be the work of these unseen digital puppeteers, creating an artificial buzz and luring the unsuspecting public into their trap. And just like that, the line between real financial wisdom and manipulated digital mirages becomes blurred. So the next time you see a financial "trend" taking the digital world by storm, ask yourself: is this the real deal, or just another move in the grand chess game played by those who truly control the algorithms? Stay woke, my friend.Show more





-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean





Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest





Show less









CSID: 02fc40d7db1ea3ad









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co