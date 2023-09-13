Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 12

▪️The AFU launched two drone attacks on Rylsk in the Kursk region.

As a result, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

▪️Ukrainian units continue to attack in the areas of Torsk Outpost and Serebryansk Forest in the Starobilsk direction.

Currently, all attempts are being countered with concentrated artillery strikes.

▪️South of Bahmut, Ukrainian forces are making attempts to advance towards the railway line near Klishchiivka.

Russian forces are currently holding their positions and repelling the enemy's advance.

▪️Russian forces are launching attacks on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk direction.

Aviation crews are actively supporting the offensive by targeting enemy personnel and equipment.

▪️The AFU continue to terrorize the peaceful population of Donbass.

One person was killed in Donetsk, and at least two others were injured. A pregnant woman was wounded near Yasynyvata.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues to assault Russian troops' positions between Robotyne and Verbove.

Russian forces are actively engaged in counter-battery combat and are selectively using Lancet systems.

▪️In the Kherson direction, two AFU reconnaissance and sabotage groups have once again landed on Pereyaslavskiy Island.

Russian units are currently attempting to eliminate the Ukrainian landing force.





Source @rybar