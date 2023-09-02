Preparing For The Coming Storm-Turn Fear To Motivation

Leftist malfeasance is growing daily. The will persecute their enemies down to the ground, and they will do everything they can to harm and insult Americans to drive them to retaliate. Be wary, and be ready for the continuing decline of American civilization. Time is drawing short, and a sense of urgengy is critical at this phase. https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/08/31/you-cant-just-blindly-obey-the-authorities-during-a-disaster/ https://masondixonsurvivalistassociation.wordpress.com/2023/09/01/feds-the-enemy-of-the-russians-and-the-right/ https://wilderwealthywise.com/we-already-know-the-solutions/ https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/09/01/friday-express-edition-3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.