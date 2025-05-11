© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy Mother’s Day! The story of Eve and Mary and why and how they are special.
Spoiler: The male transfers sin. When a woman mates with a man they become ”one flesh” and the female then shares the sin and that sin is transferred to the offspring. Mary was a virgin -- she did not become one flesh with a man until after the birth of Jesus Christ. As such, she did not transfer the sin nature to Jesus Christ.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
