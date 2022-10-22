Create New Account
Bill O’Reilly: Americans are ANGRY & Joe BIden DOESN’T CARE
Published a month ago |
Glenn Beck


October 21, 2022


Oct 21, 2022 Bill O’Reilly says the mainstream media likely isn’t adequately reflecting how ANGRY the everyday American currently is. Americans are get getting ‘HAMMERED’ right now — from increasing crime, to sky-high inflation, and very few signs that Democrats in power have any solid plans to actually improve today’s America. And all these problems, O’Reilly explains, and the president’s inability to recognize them, is PROOF that Joe BIden truly doesn’t care bout YOU. Plus, O’Reilly gives his latest thoughts on upcoming midterm elections…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REKYTgwUvWA


