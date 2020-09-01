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Hindu Deities Created the World's Longest Lasting Civilization
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16 views • September 01, 2020
The President of Travancore Devaswom Board, N. Vasu announced this week the over 1200 Temples owned by the Board, including 2 of the largest and richest Hindu Temples and Deities, Lord Padmanabhaswamy and Lord Ayyappan of Sabarimala will continue liquidating Temple gold assets - and the belongings of Hindu Deities will continue to be converted into bank account funds.
If we look into the history of each and every prominent Hindu Temple in India there will be a long list of legislations, Acts, and laws that have been passed specifically to wrest ownership and control of Hindu Temples out of the hands of Hindus - and to loot the belongings NOT of the Hindu people - but the personal gifts to Deities, given by devotees, and received by the Intelligence of Hindu Gods which results in benefit for the devotee. When one gives a gift to the Hindu God, the benefit comes only to the human intelligence, the higher intelligence of Hindu Gods bestows blessings on the devotee, not the other way around.
In 2001 the Kerala High Court once again directed the State of Kerala to “take over the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple citing the Travancore Royal Family’s submission that the Temple is a “Public Temple” and the Royals are simply servants and upholders of the divinity and higher intelligence of the Lord Padmanabhaswamy.” (TheHindu)
The court defined this ‘shebait’ role as the “custodian of the idol, its earthly spokesman, its authorized representative entitled to deal with all its temporal affairs and to manage its property” - the court traced the shebaitship from King Marthanda Varma, who rebuilt the temple and installed a new Deity after a fire destroyed the Temple in 1686. (TheHindu)
The court even referred to how, on January 3, 1750 the King dedicated the Royal Crown to Lord Padmanabhaswamy - declaring that the Deity was the Maharaja and the King was His servant - the Travancore Royals assumed the role of ‘Padmanabhadasa’ in service to Shri Padmanabhaswamy. (TheHindu)
On July 19, 1991 when the last Ruler of Travancore, Shri Balarama Varma left his body and passed the shebaitship of the Temple to his younger brother, the will of the departed never listed the Temple as his own possession - it is home to Lord Padmanabhaswamy only.
This is a completely overlooked fact by nearly all observers of Hindu tradition today - all Hinduism recognizes the higher intelligence of Hindu Deities. All Hinduism recognizes the higher intelligence of Hindu Deities which is independent of human confusion. Intelligence exists beyond human doubt and can be accessed through devotion and the innumerable conscious principles expanded upon and espoused by Vedas-Agamas.
There is not a single country Constitution anywhere that recognizes the science of benefiting from intelligence, the science of connecting to intelligence beyond human doubt and fear, the science of invoking the intelligence of Hindu Deities and making THIS intelligence as your life.
The lifestyle with Hindu Deities has ensured higher intelligent Beings exist to guide the society beyond human fear and worry.
This is precisely what is needed now, maybe more than ever, while all of humanity is locked down, at least locked down in fear and worry, the human limitations are unbearable, a higher intelligence is needed to guide all of us. But, not a single country recognizes the longest lasting and longest proven solution to keep humans out of fear, worry, and our resulting violence, outbursts - not a single country uses their Constitution to RECOGNIZE the proven science of intelligent life - only Hindu Deities evoked and inspired the world’s oldest and most successful civilization. The ONLY successful civilization?
Not a single country constitution PROTECTS Hindu Deities. Where will human fear and doubt lead us if not lifted by the independence of intelligence? Are we about to find out?
(1 September 2020)
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If we look into the history of each and every prominent Hindu Temple in India there will be a long list of legislations, Acts, and laws that have been passed specifically to wrest ownership and control of Hindu Temples out of the hands of Hindus - and to loot the belongings NOT of the Hindu people - but the personal gifts to Deities, given by devotees, and received by the Intelligence of Hindu Gods which results in benefit for the devotee. When one gives a gift to the Hindu God, the benefit comes only to the human intelligence, the higher intelligence of Hindu Gods bestows blessings on the devotee, not the other way around.
In 2001 the Kerala High Court once again directed the State of Kerala to “take over the Shri Padmanabhaswamy Temple citing the Travancore Royal Family’s submission that the Temple is a “Public Temple” and the Royals are simply servants and upholders of the divinity and higher intelligence of the Lord Padmanabhaswamy.” (TheHindu)
The court defined this ‘shebait’ role as the “custodian of the idol, its earthly spokesman, its authorized representative entitled to deal with all its temporal affairs and to manage its property” - the court traced the shebaitship from King Marthanda Varma, who rebuilt the temple and installed a new Deity after a fire destroyed the Temple in 1686. (TheHindu)
The court even referred to how, on January 3, 1750 the King dedicated the Royal Crown to Lord Padmanabhaswamy - declaring that the Deity was the Maharaja and the King was His servant - the Travancore Royals assumed the role of ‘Padmanabhadasa’ in service to Shri Padmanabhaswamy. (TheHindu)
On July 19, 1991 when the last Ruler of Travancore, Shri Balarama Varma left his body and passed the shebaitship of the Temple to his younger brother, the will of the departed never listed the Temple as his own possession - it is home to Lord Padmanabhaswamy only.
This is a completely overlooked fact by nearly all observers of Hindu tradition today - all Hinduism recognizes the higher intelligence of Hindu Deities. All Hinduism recognizes the higher intelligence of Hindu Deities which is independent of human confusion. Intelligence exists beyond human doubt and can be accessed through devotion and the innumerable conscious principles expanded upon and espoused by Vedas-Agamas.
There is not a single country Constitution anywhere that recognizes the science of benefiting from intelligence, the science of connecting to intelligence beyond human doubt and fear, the science of invoking the intelligence of Hindu Deities and making THIS intelligence as your life.
The lifestyle with Hindu Deities has ensured higher intelligent Beings exist to guide the society beyond human fear and worry.
This is precisely what is needed now, maybe more than ever, while all of humanity is locked down, at least locked down in fear and worry, the human limitations are unbearable, a higher intelligence is needed to guide all of us. But, not a single country recognizes the longest lasting and longest proven solution to keep humans out of fear, worry, and our resulting violence, outbursts - not a single country uses their Constitution to RECOGNIZE the proven science of intelligent life - only Hindu Deities evoked and inspired the world’s oldest and most successful civilization. The ONLY successful civilization?
Not a single country constitution PROTECTS Hindu Deities. Where will human fear and doubt lead us if not lifted by the independence of intelligence? Are we about to find out?
(1 September 2020)
---------------------------------------
Visit us around the web:
Facebook: https://facebook.com/HNGlobalPress
Youtube: https://youtube.com/HinduismNow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HN_Global_Press
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hinduismnowgp/
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#HinduismNow #News #Hinduism
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