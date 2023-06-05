How can the knowledge of good and evil be a bad thing? After gaining such knowledge, Adam and Eve, were doomed to a life outside of the Garden of the Eden. Satanism teaches that his unwillingness to provide us with knowledge is what makes God, evil. Before we assume God to be the cruel dictator, let's look at exactly where the knowledge of good and evil has gotten us as a human race. Let's start with what is considered the greatest achievement in human ingenuity... artificial intelligence.

