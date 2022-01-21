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Dr. Sam White: "I am Ashamed, Honestly, at What the Profession has Become". | Corona Investigative Committee
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61 views • January 21, 2022
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Dr. Sam White joins the Corona Investigative Committee to discuss his treatment by medical regulators in the United Kingdom (UK) and how he successfully fought back.
Sam also discusses civil and criminal legal proceedings being pursued in the UK, and how you can help.
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg also gives an explanation Craig Paardekooper's research, which was cited by Dr. Mike Yeadon and colleagues in their evidence of premeditated murder.
Dr. Sam White's Website:
https://drsamwhite.com/
Craig-Paardekooper Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3KRJ7WXgSw8T/
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg's Website:
https://www.wodarg.com/english
This edit has chapter markers so if you download the video you can utilize by playing on your favourite video player.
Date: 31 December 2021
By: The Corona Investigative Committee
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/sam-Session-85-en.mp4:3
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Dr. Sam White joins the Corona Investigative Committee to discuss his treatment by medical regulators in the United Kingdom (UK) and how he successfully fought back.
Sam also discusses civil and criminal legal proceedings being pursued in the UK, and how you can help.
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg also gives an explanation Craig Paardekooper's research, which was cited by Dr. Mike Yeadon and colleagues in their evidence of premeditated murder.
Dr. Sam White's Website:
https://drsamwhite.com/
Craig-Paardekooper Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3KRJ7WXgSw8T/
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg's Website:
https://www.wodarg.com/english
This edit has chapter markers so if you download the video you can utilize by playing on your favourite video player.
Date: 31 December 2021
By: The Corona Investigative Committee
Url: https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/sam-Session-85-en.mp4:3
Keywords
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