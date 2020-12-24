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Dile - GuitarraVallenata Experimental - Kaleth Morales
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41 views • December 24, 2020
Por petición de nuestros visitantes, aquí comparto con ustedes punteado de manera sencilla la entrada de guitarra del tema "Dile" interpretado por Kaleth Morales.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Puntera
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=6b27bee9-a25a-475c-b09d-181e822d0364
☑ Tecnicas para puntear:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Experimental
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=42953bac-11a8-41e6-a0fd-d7776879da8d
📨 Contacto: [email protected]
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Puntera
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=6b27bee9-a25a-475c-b09d-181e822d0364
☑ Tecnicas para puntear:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Experimental
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=42953bac-11a8-41e6-a0fd-d7776879da8d
📨 Contacto: [email protected]
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
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