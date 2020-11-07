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2nd Reading - We Are Living during Historical Times
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19 views • November 07, 2020
#thegreatawakening #thebestisyettocome #redpill
I'm starting a new video series in which I'll read excerpts from my book "Mass Awakening".
First, I would like to welcome my new subscribers. Please like, share, and press the bell for notifications.
If you enjoy the content that I’m sharing and would like me to continue doing so please contribute to my Patreon. $5 or $10 means a lot to me. I provide a link below this video. Thanks to my new contributors. I really appreciate it!
In this video, I'll read two excerpts from my book “Mass Awakening”.
1. We are living during historical times
We need to awaken as many people as possible to thwart the Cabal’s horrifying plans for humanity and earth. As censorship is increasing, you are important to this mass awakening of humanity. Please remember this and share this article far and wide!
2. We have a wonderful future to look for
I would like to thank my new contributors, patrons on Patreon and recently, on BitChute. I highly appreciate it.
I was informed by viewers who subscribed to my YouTube channel that YouTube unsubscribed them without their acknowledgement.
So to fight this blatant censorship and if you want to continue following the content that I publish, please subscribe to my newsletter upon visiting my book blog massawakening.org. Just fill out the pop-up form. Thanks for your continued support!
Moreover, this blog is heavily censored by Google. I couldn’t find it even on page 10 of the search results after typing my name and the name of my book.
Please share this video far and wide on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter!
Always discern and do your own research.
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
Both excerpts were taken from chapter ten in "Mass Awakening"
References:
Excerpts from Mass Awakening Chapter 10 pp. 226-227
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
I'm starting a new video series in which I'll read excerpts from my book "Mass Awakening".
First, I would like to welcome my new subscribers. Please like, share, and press the bell for notifications.
If you enjoy the content that I’m sharing and would like me to continue doing so please contribute to my Patreon. $5 or $10 means a lot to me. I provide a link below this video. Thanks to my new contributors. I really appreciate it!
In this video, I'll read two excerpts from my book “Mass Awakening”.
1. We are living during historical times
We need to awaken as many people as possible to thwart the Cabal’s horrifying plans for humanity and earth. As censorship is increasing, you are important to this mass awakening of humanity. Please remember this and share this article far and wide!
2. We have a wonderful future to look for
I would like to thank my new contributors, patrons on Patreon and recently, on BitChute. I highly appreciate it.
I was informed by viewers who subscribed to my YouTube channel that YouTube unsubscribed them without their acknowledgement.
So to fight this blatant censorship and if you want to continue following the content that I publish, please subscribe to my newsletter upon visiting my book blog massawakening.org. Just fill out the pop-up form. Thanks for your continued support!
Moreover, this blog is heavily censored by Google. I couldn’t find it even on page 10 of the search results after typing my name and the name of my book.
Please share this video far and wide on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter!
Always discern and do your own research.
My Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/massawakening
Both excerpts were taken from chapter ten in "Mass Awakening"
References:
Excerpts from Mass Awakening Chapter 10 pp. 226-227
To the Victory of the Light & Let’s Make Earth Great Again. WWG1WGA
The book is available for purchase at
https://www.amazon.com/Mass-Awakening-Shoshi-Herscu/dp/1982208554
Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AuthorHerscu
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/massawakening17/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/massawakening17/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/18650001.Shoshi_Herscu
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOExmmgBBs6modZZpx8A3jw/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MufaEyd75Ib7/
BuzzSprout (podcasts): https://www.buzzsprout.com/674843/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shoshiherscu
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