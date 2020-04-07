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Pink Moon linked to 'End of Days' Omen!!
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226 views • April 07, 2020
Tonight’s Super Pink Moon linked to ‘end of days’ omen, a ‘rebirth’ and increased seismic activity.
A RARE "Pink Moon" will grace skies the world over tonight as our rocky neighbour makes a close pass with Earth.
Some peoples think the cosmic show is linked to the appearance of beautiful flowers in the US, while others say it signifies the end of the world as we know it.
A RARE "Pink Moon" will grace skies the world over tonight as our rocky neighbour makes a close pass with Earth.
Some peoples think the cosmic show is linked to the appearance of beautiful flowers in the US, while others say it signifies the end of the world as we know it.
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