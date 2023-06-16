菌ちゃん先生畑作りーその１初めての畝作り Grow vegetable with wood sticks and lumbers. 100% organic, no need to water, no fertilizer, no till for years to come.

#畑作り #有機農業 #菌ちゃん #吉田俊道
２０２３年５月に始まった菌ちゃん先生のオンライン通信講座を受講中です。本当は、日本に行って菌ちゃん先生の講習を受けたいのですが、アメリカから行くのもちょっと大変。菌ちゃん先生がオンライン通信講座を作ってくれて感謝感激！菌ちゃん先生ありがとう。
詳しくは↓のurl（菌ちゃん先生のウエブ）に乗っています。
https://kinchan.ocnk.net/page/3
では、ご意見ご質問、または、何かいいアイデアが有りましたら是非コメント欄又は直接に[email protected]までメールいただければ、嬉しいです。
