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The Lone Star in Crisis -- Del Bigtree and theHighwire.com broadcast from Texas
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163 views • February 20, 2021
THE LONE STAR IN CRISIS
Link to Video Source Here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-lone-star-in-crisis/
A historic snow storm brought Texas to its knees this week, and the Highwire team has not been spared. But the rolling blackouts, unsafe roads, water damage, gas and food shortages that affected the entire state couldn’t keep us from our mission. It does make us wonder though, was this disaster even natural?
Watch/Follow/Support The Highwire and Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com/
Link to Video Source Here: https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-lone-star-in-crisis/
A historic snow storm brought Texas to its knees this week, and the Highwire team has not been spared. But the rolling blackouts, unsafe roads, water damage, gas and food shortages that affected the entire state couldn’t keep us from our mission. It does make us wonder though, was this disaster even natural?
Watch/Follow/Support The Highwire and Del Bigtree: https://thehighwire.com/
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