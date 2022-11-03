Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Crisis In The Classroom
91 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 20 days ago |

Follow The $

* We learned a lot during the plandemic.

* These people wanted to dance, not teach.

* Where is all the union $ going?

* Teachers unions don’t prioritize kids.

* They’re failing our kids.

* AFT president: who’s using our kids as political pawns?

* S/he cares a lot about politics.

* Report: teachers unions spent millions on Dems.

Teachers’ Unions Funneled $59M To Leftist Causes Despite 57% Of Teachers Being Republicans, Independents

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 2 November 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6314818920112

Keywords
jesse wattersnational education associationpeter schweizerrandi weingartenamerican federation of teachersteachers unionplandemicgovernment accountability institutebreccan thies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket