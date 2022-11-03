Crisis In The Classroom

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Follow The $
* We learned a lot during the plandemic.
* These people wanted to dance, not teach.
* Where is all the union $ going?
* Teachers unions don’t prioritize kids.
* They’re failing our kids.
* AFT president: who’s using our kids as political pawns?
* S/he cares a lot about politics.
* Report: teachers unions spent millions on Dems.
• Teachers’ Unions Funneled $59M To Leftist Causes Despite 57% Of Teachers Being Republicans, Independents
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 2 November 2022