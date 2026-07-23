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A few days ago, Russian engineers from the legendary 'Kalashnikov' Concern handed over the latest highly automated air defense system to the Russian army, which was designated 'CRONA'. This latest complex is currently being tested in real combat conditions. The latest complex 'CRONA' will become another link in Russia's defence, protecting strategically important objects from enemy drones. .................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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