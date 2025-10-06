BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hiding Science In Real-Time - 1984 Style
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
162 views • 23 hours ago

Big Brother is hiding real science in real-time and censoring the truth of our flat and motionless reality. We take a look at how the rhetoric and definitions of science are being changed on Wikipedia in this super-cut of BALLBUSTERS LIVE focusing on a very powerful diatribe delivered by Nathan Oakley.


A big Thank you to "Eagle, Plane & Anchor" for the original video idea.


Source Channels. Used with Thanks


BALLBUSTERS LIVE: Episode 24 - Master Science Presentation (Part II)

   • BALLBUSTERS **LIVE**: Episode 24 - Master Science Presentation (Part II)

https://youtu.be/evEjDY6htXc


Quantum Eraser

   • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEBXm-WGXMca39E9kSmbZmg


NathanOakley1980

   • https://www.youtube.com/user/NathanOakley1980


Eagle, Plane & Anchor

   • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj6BOVzkNRAjulrhvveoVEA


Thanks to the other content providers used in this video.


eftupworld

   • https://www.youtube.com/user/eftupworld


neo HUMAN eve

   • https://www.youtube.com/user/neohumaneve


tellmewhatyoulove

   • This page isn't available. Sorry about that. Removed by Youtube.


Try searching for something else.


Please remember to comment, rate and share this video with others. Thank you


Subscribe for more videos relating to the truth of our reality.


This channel is not monetized


F... E.... Sun & Moon Clock app

    • https://qrco.de/bbizVA


Your solution to Google censorship


⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Go to my other video platforms


Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/search?query=john+thor&kind=video&sensitivity_id=normal&duration=all&sort=new


ODYSEE:

https://odysee.com/@JohnThor:0


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JohnThor


YouTube (New):

 https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos


HOAX REALITY on ODYSEE

https://odysee.com/@HOAX-REALITY:1


Shared from and subscribe to:

JohnThor

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos

Keywords
sciencereal scienceeducationpodcasttechnologytruthflat earthastronomyphysicsgeology
