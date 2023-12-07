Create New Account
One of the Best Ways That You Can Progress, Responsibility And Blame, Love and Ethics, Equal in God’s Eyes, God’s Laws Modified on Earth, Responsibility of a Teacher, Parents Creating Monsters
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
88 Subscribers
16 views
Published 16 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/b1wlHYWYs7E

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2


Cut:

29m35s - 41m00s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************


“ONE WAY THAT YOU CAN PROGRESS IS BY SEEING WHAT YOU KNOW IS LOVING AND CHOOSING TO DO IT NO MATTER WHAT THE RESULTS.”

@ 31m00s


“IT’S ETHICAL TO TREAT EACH PERSON THE SAME BECAUSE WE ALL HAVE THE SAME VALUE.”

@ 35m00s


"A CHILD CAN’T ALWAYS MAKE ITS OWN CHOICES AND DECISIONS AND THEREFORE DOES NOT BEAR THE RESPONSIBILITY AS MUCH AS A PARENT AS TO ITS OWN CHOICES AND DECISIONS BECAUSE IT’S BEING FORCED TO DO THINGS BY ADULTS.”

@ 25m31s


“GOD WANTS YOU TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LIFE. REMEMBER, THIS IS ONE OF THE (5) MOST IMPORTANT QUESTIONS YOU CAN ASK – HOW YOU USE YOUR WILL.”

@ 39m22s


Keywords
simpledivine love pathsoul conditionloving godchoosing lovereincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godgods universal lawsi want to know everythingprogress in loveemotionally triggeredlove and humilityresponsibility and blamelove and golden rulelove and ethical behaviourequal in gods eyesgods laws modified on earthresponsibility of teacherparents creating monsters

