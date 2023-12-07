One of the Best Ways That You Can Progress, Responsibility And Blame, Love and Ethics, Equal in God’s Eyes, God’s Laws Modified on Earth, Responsibility of a Teacher, Parents Creating Monsters

Full Original:
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2
Cut:
29m35s - 41m00s
Website:
*******************************
“ONE WAY THAT YOU CAN PROGRESS IS BY SEEING WHAT YOU KNOW IS LOVING AND CHOOSING TO DO IT NO MATTER WHAT THE RESULTS.”
@ 31m00s
“IT’S ETHICAL TO TREAT EACH PERSON THE SAME BECAUSE WE ALL HAVE THE SAME VALUE.”
@ 35m00s
"A CHILD CAN’T ALWAYS MAKE ITS OWN CHOICES AND DECISIONS AND THEREFORE DOES NOT BEAR THE RESPONSIBILITY AS MUCH AS A PARENT AS TO ITS OWN CHOICES AND DECISIONS BECAUSE IT’S BEING FORCED TO DO THINGS BY ADULTS.”
@ 25m31s
“GOD WANTS YOU TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LIFE. REMEMBER, THIS IS ONE OF THE (5) MOST IMPORTANT QUESTIONS YOU CAN ASK – HOW YOU USE YOUR WILL.”
@ 39m22s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.