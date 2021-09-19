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Professor Cristian Perronne Interview Part 3
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20 views • September 19, 2021
Covexit News and Analysis 12 Sep 2020 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChsuq2uAwfsUK707FocaT8Q
In the third part of this interview, the esteemed Professor Christian Perronne, from France, shares his thoughts about immunization.
NB: pour les francophones, vous pouvez activer la traduction automatique des sous-titres - c'est généralement assez précis.
In the third part of this interview, the esteemed Professor Christian Perronne, from France, shares his thoughts about immunization.
NB: pour les francophones, vous pouvez activer la traduction automatique des sous-titres - c'est généralement assez précis.
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