Wokepedia Editor Micah Sample Exposes the Endangerment of Leftist Christian Colleges

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TAKEAWAYS
Parents should not send their children to counterfeit Christian colleges that teach leftist philosophy
We must learn the history of Marxism so we can give sound, Biblical arguments against it
Wokepedia is an educational resource calling out Marxist churches, schools, organizations, and leaders
The importance of finding a church that isn’t woke and standing united with like-minded people
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Micah Sample Full Interview: https://bit.ly/36feBU3
Dr. Everett Piper on Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/36lrjAT
Kern Family Foundation Institutions: https://bit.ly/3ilG753
Churches Promoting the Social Justice Movement: https://bit.ly/3IokbRm
American Worldview Inventory 2020: https://bit.ly/3tYX8Ym
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