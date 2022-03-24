BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wokepedia Editor Micah Sample Exposes the Endangerment of Leftist Christian Colleges
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
274 views • March 24, 2022
A simple Facebook post discussing his concern over a Woke Halloween poster hanging across the hall from his dorm room, led to a former Indiana Wesleyan University student, Micah Sample, to be pressured by the school to “repent” of his Christian conservative values in 2017. Micah, editor of Wokepedia, recounts his experience of being disciplined by this so-called Bible school, being expelled from the honor society, and targeted with social justice-driven “equity reports'' because he was vocal about his Biblical stance. Micah indicates what red flags parents should look for when considering sending their kids to a Christian college to confirm it has not been infiltrated with leftist indoctrination. Is it worth it to stay at a Bible college that is promoting Marxist ideology rather than Scripture? After hearing Micah’s experience, it is a resounding NO.


TAKEAWAYS

Parents should not send their children to counterfeit Christian colleges that teach leftist philosophy

We must learn the history of Marxism so we can give sound, Biblical arguments against it

Wokepedia is an educational resource calling out Marxist churches, schools, organizations, and leaders

The importance of finding a church that isn’t woke and standing united with like-minded people


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Micah Sample Full Interview: https://bit.ly/36feBU3
Dr. Everett Piper on Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/36lrjAT
Kern Family Foundation Institutions: https://bit.ly/3ilG753
Churches Promoting the Social Justice Movement: https://bit.ly/3IokbRm
American Worldview Inventory 2020: https://bit.ly/3tYX8Ym

🔗 CONNECT WITH WOKEPEDIA
Website: https://content.enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WokepediaEWTC/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wokepediaewtc/

🔗 CONNECT WITH ENEMIES WITHIN THE CHURCH
Website: https://enemieswithinthechurch.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/37uIFM8

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
americabiblegodjesuscommunismchurchleftistphilosophymarxismpastorstina griffinthe counter culture mom showenemies within the churchwokepedia counter culture momsocial justice-drivenindiana wesley universitymarxist ideologymicah samplechristian colleges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

New Delhi vows to protect energy security as U.S. threatens up to 100% tariffs over Russian oil

Cassie B.
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

Belle Carter
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy