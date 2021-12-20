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¿ES EL SARS-COV2 O SON LAS INYECCIONES?
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46 views • December 20, 2021
Karina Acevedo Whitehouse, Doctora por Cambridge en Inmunología y Microbiología, comunica que hay estudios de laboratorio disponibles para diferenciar entre alguien que se infecta con el virus y alguien que, con síntomas idénticos, en realidad está padeciendo efectos adversos de la inyección anti-covid. Importante que la gente y médicos hagan estos estudios y se vaya registrando para saber lo que realmente está pasando, si es el virus y sus variantes o si son las inyecciones, para deslindar las responsabilidades que permitan tomar decisiones basadas EN CIENCIA Y NO EN PROPAGANDA DE LAS FARMACÉUTICAS
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