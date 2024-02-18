Create New Account
Putin thinks Biden is better for Russia than Trump.
Putin endorses Biden for 2024. "He's a more experienced and predictable person and a politician of the old school."

"But we will work with any U.S. leader entrusted by the American people."

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1757943366195818991

putinus presidential racebiden or trump

