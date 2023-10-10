'GREG M. FINANCIAL DESTRUCTION CONTINUES!

GREG IS ONE OF THE FEW ECONOMIST I BELIEVE IN. WHILE I DON'T PLAY THE STOCK MARKET, I KEEP TRACK OF IT TO GAIN INSIGHT AS TO WHEN THE SATANIC ELITE ARE GOING TO FLIP THE CON MARKET. WE'RE ON VERY FINANCIALLY SHAKEY GROUND RIGHT NOW. LISTEN TO GREGS DIRE WARNING TO FIND OUT WHY. PREP, ARMUP, PRAY AND GET OUT OF THE WAY NOW...