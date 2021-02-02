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MONDAY - FEBRUARY 1, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://www.twitch.tv/petesantilli
EP 2303-6PM BIDEN WHITE HOUSE WAGES WAR ON 1ST AMENDMENT "SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS" TO "REDUCE HATE SPEECH" https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16821
Project Veritas on Sunday night released insider leaked videos of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other FB execs admitting Facebook has “too much power.” Zuckerberg and other Facebook execs admitted they want to work with the Biden Admin on some of their top priorities ‘through a social justice lens.’ For years people have argued that social media companies can ban whoever they want from their platforms because they are “private companies.” However, Big Tech is working with the US government to ban, censor and shadowban conservatives, a clear violation of the First Amendment.
Special Guest: Ms. DeAnna Lorraine is a recent Republican, “anti-establishment” Congressional who ran against political Goliath Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, DeAnna is also a popular YouTube Host, Conservative Political and Culture commentator, Author of ‘Making Love Great Again!’ and Host of her podcast and Internet show Taking Back America with DeAnna Lorraine. https://www.deannalorraine.com/
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