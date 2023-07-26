Iowa State Rep. Cindy Golding: Defending Property Rights against Pipeline Eminent Domain

Iowa state representative Cindy Golding served as the master of ceremonies for the July rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa: “The Midwestern Coalition to Protect Private Property Rights and Expose the Hazardous CO2 Pipeline & Corruption.” Golding is a landowner, herself, and is standing up for her own rights as she defends those of her constituents. They are fighting eminent domain threats from for-profit companies who want to install dangerous CO2 pipelines across the state.
