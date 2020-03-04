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Who Is The Antichrist?
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91 views • March 04, 2020
Video released in 2016 but great message!
Is the Pope the Antichrist? Is Obama the Antichrist? There is a lot of theorising about who this arch enemy of Jesus is. Bible prophecy gives us some important clues to help recognise who this is. This video explores some of the possible meanings behind the number of the Antichrist, which is 666.
Music Info:
Artist: https://www.youtube.com/user/freecrea...
Song: 'Final frontier battle'
Licence: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Is the Pope the Antichrist? Is Obama the Antichrist? There is a lot of theorising about who this arch enemy of Jesus is. Bible prophecy gives us some important clues to help recognise who this is. This video explores some of the possible meanings behind the number of the Antichrist, which is 666.
Music Info:
Artist: https://www.youtube.com/user/freecrea...
Song: 'Final frontier battle'
Licence: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
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