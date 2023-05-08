Chelsea Clinton, Bill Gates & The WHO; inject every child w/ mRNA gene editor-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 8 2023

Chelsea Clinton, though her family's health nonprofit, is working alongside the likes of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF in what she hopes will become "the largest childhood immunization effort ever." That's why the Clinton Health Access Initiative and like-minded organizations will be working with the WHO to bridge the gap, in an effort dubbed The Big Catch-Up, Clinton said Tuesday at Fortune's Brainstorm Health conference in Marina del Rey, Calif. Lol, silly human, and you thought the forced injections were all over, didn't you? They're coming for your children now.



"So they poured out for the men to eat. And it came to pass, as they were eating of the pottage, that they cried out, and said, O thou man of God, there is death in the pot. And they could not eat thereof." 2 Kings 4:40 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, millions of people across America and around the world have rightly and accurately rejected the COVID mRNA gene editing injection, and that's good news. But compare that to billions of people globally who took multiple rounds of it. The dramatic and sudden rise in heart issues, strokes, blood clots and all those who 'died suddenly' speak for the results. Who do we see at the forefront of 'The Big Catch-Up'? Oh, just the usual cast of characters who all hung out with Jeffrey Epstein on his pedophile island, these same people now want to 'protect the children'. Is it just me, or is there something wrong with this picture? Massively wrong. Here on Day 1,148 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, the war still rages as the New World Order comes at it from a different angle. Will they succeed?

