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LIVE: Military Whistleblower: Fort Benning General Tries to Murder Unvaxxed Christian Soldier
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130 views • April 17, 2022
Those of you with an ear to the ground may have heard of this story, which the media has deemed as fake.
A certain Captain Ritter REFUSED the bioweapon, and was hunted down by General Donahue of Fort Benning.
Edward Szall of CrossTalk News meets with a brave anonymous military whistleblower in a one-on-one interview, to learn the truth
from someone still persevering through the military COVID mayhem.
Watch the full segment now, and remember Christ is King!
A certain Captain Ritter REFUSED the bioweapon, and was hunted down by General Donahue of Fort Benning.
Edward Szall of CrossTalk News meets with a brave anonymous military whistleblower in a one-on-one interview, to learn the truth
from someone still persevering through the military COVID mayhem.
Watch the full segment now, and remember Christ is King!
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