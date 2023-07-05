A Ukrainian BMP with its crew and seven soldiers vanished on mines laid by the 85th Brigade. Another channel, not RT, said (Around 10 AFU soldiers) were demilitarised,denazified,denulandized,demaidanized,deblinkenized. ha!

We often hear about Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups[DRG's], but here's a vivid example of our own reconnaissance-sapper team's work within a sabotage group.

Our guys spent a long time tracking the enemy's routes and rotation timings around Belogorovka.

One night, a group of our soldiers infiltrated the enemy's rear, mined several roads that were most popular among the Ukrainian Armed Forces' vehicles, and then withdrew.

The result was captured on video. There were no survivors. The work of the 85th Brigade of the 2nd Army Corps.