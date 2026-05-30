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Ritual Abuse Survivor Exposes the Vatican, Blood Rituals & the Global Death Cult SS EP04, Part 1
The Librarian
The Librarian
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Man in America - April 18, 2026

https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o

https://rumble.com/v78olum-ritual-abuse-survivor-exposes-the-vatican-blood-rituals-and-the-global-deat.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_l

"They were sacrificed while they were still alive."

In Episode Four of Survivor Stories, I sit down with Max Lowen, an MKUltra survivor, born into a multigenerational trafficking network through her father's diplomatic career. This is her second time on the show, and the first time we have gone this deep. Max takes us into an underground Jesuit facility outside Rome connected by tunnels to subterranean levels of the Vatican, far below anything the public is allowed to see. She describes the rituals she witnessed there, who was in attendance, and what was done to children in those rooms. She also walks us through the global pyramid of control, the elite hunting parties at private mansions, the deliberate normalization of pedophilia, and her framework for understanding Israel, geopolitics, civilizational resets, etc. This is Part One of a two-part conversation.

⚠️ WARNING: This is the most graphic episode in the Survivor Stories series to date. It contains extremely disturbing and detailed descriptions of ritual abuse, child sacrifice, and trafficking. Intended for adults (18+) only. Not suitable for anyone sensitive to graphic content. May be severely triggering for survivors of trauma, abuse, or ritual-based programming. Do not watch with children present.

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americaciavaticanmkultramansurvivormaxlowen
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