Ukraine Update June 13, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- If you still think Ukraine can beat Russia...
- Happy Russia Day!
- Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea destroyed a large warehouse of US anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles in Chortkov, Ukraine
- Over 320 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 12th
- Total of 3 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force have been shot down.
- Donetsk shelled again. 1 man killed, 2 women seriously injured.
- Russia doesn't need McDonalds.
First 2 videos translated by Inessa