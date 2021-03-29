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Barack Obama is gay and drug addicted - True Testimony
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606 views • March 29, 2021
Here we have proof: Antichrist is a gay man.
Scripture confirms the claim of this testimony:
"Neither shall he regard the God of his fathers, nor the desire of women, nor regard any god..."
(Old Testament - Daniel 11:37)
Comment on my cover photo:
It shows Barack and Michelle. Michelle is a transgender, but was born as a man, whose real name is Michael. This fact logically implies that Barack must be gay.
Jesus is the true Messiah
Thanks for watching - God bless
Scripture confirms the claim of this testimony:
"Neither shall he regard the God of his fathers, nor the desire of women, nor regard any god..."
(Old Testament - Daniel 11:37)
Comment on my cover photo:
It shows Barack and Michelle. Michelle is a transgender, but was born as a man, whose real name is Michael. This fact logically implies that Barack must be gay.
Jesus is the true Messiah
Thanks for watching - God bless
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