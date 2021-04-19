MIDNIGHT ARRIVED WHEN?

we will be transitioning into the days of vengeance. As the devil has now began the process to bring about the abomination of desolation in Gods temple. This process is not obvious but allows for the easy implementation of the mark of the beast in those left desolate. The devil works best following the process of divide and conquer. This worked in heaven and will also work on earth and in the Church.



1 Corinthians 3:16-17

King James Version

16 Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?

17 If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.



Matthew 25:1-13

King James Version

25 Then shall the kingdom of heaven be likened unto ten virgins, which took their lamps, and went forth to meet the bridegroom.



2 And five of them were wise, and five were foolish.



3 They that were foolish took their lamps, and took no oil with them:



4 But the wise took oil in their vessels with their lamps.



5 While the bridegroom tarried, they all slumbered and slept.



6 And at midnight there was a cry made, Behold, the bridegroom cometh; go ye out to meet him.



7 Then all those virgins arose, and trimmed their lamps.



8 And the foolish said unto the wise, Give us of your oil; for our lamps are gone out.



9 But the wise answered, saying, Not so; lest there be not enough for us and you: but go ye rather to them that sell, and buy for yourselves.



10 And while they went to buy, the bridegroom came; and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage: and the door was shut.



11 Afterward came also the other virgins, saying, Lord, Lord, open to us.



12 But he answered and said, Verily I say unto you, I know you not.



13 Watch therefore, for ye know neither the day nor the hour wherein the Son of man cometh.



WATCH AND PRAY, ENDURE SUFFERING FOR OUR FAITH, KEEP SEEKING THE LEADING OF GODS SPIRIT. The majority of Christians in this generation will come out of great tribulation because they have not counted the cost of following Christ( lukewarm) and will go through suffering for their faith when the cost will be obvious around the world.