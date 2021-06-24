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12 Facts about CRITICAL RACE THEORY
Evan Talks
Evan Talks
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10 views • June 24, 2021
Clip from today's show 6/23/21. This is a slide deck I'm putting together with 12 basic facts about Critical Race Theory.

Today's show was great! Showed another clip from "Out of Shadows" introducing the "Mockingbird Media" and then covered the Good News of the Week from CJTRUTH and Danean on Telegram.

Closed with a long talk about Jesus today and I may have rambled on here for a while but I was looking to bring it all together with the Mockingbird media as the problem, and the Gospel of Jesus as the solution.

Uploading the full show now to Rumble. Video is encoding now, will be at this link soon:
https://rumble.com/viyo6t-62321-down-the-rabbit-hole-mockingbird-media-the-gospel-of-jesus.html

LIVESTREAMING INFO:
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Streaming to Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and embedding the Twitch stream onto my website "EvanTalks dot com"

https://evantalks.com
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REPLAYS POSTED TO MY RUMBLE CHANNEL EVERY NIGHT:
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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