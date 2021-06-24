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12 Facts about CRITICAL RACE THEORY
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10 views • June 24, 2021
Clip from today's show 6/23/21. This is a slide deck I'm putting together with 12 basic facts about Critical Race Theory.
Today's show was great! Showed another clip from "Out of Shadows" introducing the "Mockingbird Media" and then covered the Good News of the Week from CJTRUTH and Danean on Telegram.
Closed with a long talk about Jesus today and I may have rambled on here for a while but I was looking to bring it all together with the Mockingbird media as the problem, and the Gospel of Jesus as the solution.
Uploading the full show now to Rumble. Video is encoding now, will be at this link soon:
https://rumble.com/viyo6t-62321-down-the-rabbit-hole-mockingbird-media-the-gospel-of-jesus.html
LIVESTREAMING INFO:
M - F
3pm pacific
4pm mountain
5pm central
6pm eastern
Banned on Youtube
Streaming to Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and embedding the Twitch stream onto my website "EvanTalks dot com"
https://evantalks.com
https://twitch.tv/realevantalks
https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
REPLAYS POSTED TO MY RUMBLE CHANNEL EVERY NIGHT:
https://rumble.com/user/evantalks
SHOW CLIPS POSTED SEVERAL TIMES WEEKLY TO BRIGHTEON:
https://brighteon.com/channels/evantalks
Today's show was great! Showed another clip from "Out of Shadows" introducing the "Mockingbird Media" and then covered the Good News of the Week from CJTRUTH and Danean on Telegram.
Closed with a long talk about Jesus today and I may have rambled on here for a while but I was looking to bring it all together with the Mockingbird media as the problem, and the Gospel of Jesus as the solution.
Uploading the full show now to Rumble. Video is encoding now, will be at this link soon:
https://rumble.com/viyo6t-62321-down-the-rabbit-hole-mockingbird-media-the-gospel-of-jesus.html
LIVESTREAMING INFO:
M - F
3pm pacific
4pm mountain
5pm central
6pm eastern
Banned on Youtube
Streaming to Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and embedding the Twitch stream onto my website "EvanTalks dot com"
https://evantalks.com
https://twitch.tv/realevantalks
https://www.twitter.com/realevantalks
https://www.facebook.com/evantalks/live
REPLAYS POSTED TO MY RUMBLE CHANNEL EVERY NIGHT:
https://rumble.com/user/evantalks
SHOW CLIPS POSTED SEVERAL TIMES WEEKLY TO BRIGHTEON:
https://brighteon.com/channels/evantalks
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