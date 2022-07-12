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Bill Gates Tells CNN to Blame Cow Farts For Climate Change as Dutch Cattle Freedom Farmers Catch Fire
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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61 views • July 12, 2022

Bill Gates tells CNN that climate change can be slowed down by cutting down on beef livestock. In the mean time family cattle farmers in the Netherlands are protesting government mandates to cut back to zero emissions on livestock thus effecting single family farmers and their livelihoods.


#BillGates #Netherlands #FreedomFarmers


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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAF76-40wjA


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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6z8BqsHQl0&t=84s


Related link:


https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/explainer-dutch-farmers-protesting-emissions-85847973


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