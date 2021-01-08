IT'S A TRAP! - COUP ATTEMPT? OR MEDIA FAKERY? - THE CIVIL WAR BEGINS!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the media fakery as television stations call for Trump's arrest and impeachment following the siege of the Capitol in Washington, DC days ago despite the media cheering on riots and violence for years as long as it fit the narrative.
The issue is, this also fits the same narrative. The controlled, misdirected collapse. This is all about clashing people against each other and creating order out of chaos rather than allowing the real uprising to begin. Will people fall for this obvious trap and commence a civil war? Or will they recognize the obvious manipulation by the media to clash them against each other and instigate government benefitting control grabs?
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2020