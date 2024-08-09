RT News August 9, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtesy of rt.com
Six people are wounded in Russia’s Lipetsk region after Ukraine launches overnight drone strikes, with the Crimean peninsula also targeted. While in the border region of Kursk, Ukraine suffers a loss of 400 military personnel in a 24-hour period, as Russian forces continue to repel an attack encouraged by Kiev’s backers. African Sahel states condemn Ukraine’s backing of militants in Mali, as Bamako investigates the country’s complicity in acts of terrorism following last month’s deadly attack on its forces and Wagner group soldiers.