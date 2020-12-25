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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 66 Dr. Mike Yeadon Exposes Covid is ALL FRAUD!
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170 views • December 25, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
This is a fantastic interview with another top professional speaking out on all fo this corruption surrounding COVID 19 and the FAKE pandemic which the people must now hold every man and woman accountable ACTING for these globally corrupt service corporations masquerading as governments!
Please share far and wide!
Head over to my website to find massive truth that is now coming to the light for the people of this world.
God Speed
This is a fantastic interview with another top professional speaking out on all fo this corruption surrounding COVID 19 and the FAKE pandemic which the people must now hold every man and woman accountable ACTING for these globally corrupt service corporations masquerading as governments!
Please share far and wide!
Head over to my website to find massive truth that is now coming to the light for the people of this world.
God Speed
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