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The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 24: "Blowing The Lid Off The Endgame"
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749 views • May 23, 2021
You are flying fast on the canoe podcast, fast clips of importance for you and your family regarding this Time of Trouble. Please enjoy. Stew Peters, Mike Adams, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Fauci, Fraud, Covid, Scamdemic, Nuremberg, Genocide, Endgame, depopulation, tyranny, plandemic, mass murder, vaccines, VAERS, Dr. Ruby, OSHA, Delta, Ashley Babbit, SETUP, Selfie Insurrection, politicl prisoners, antifa, agitprops, Charlottesville, CHAOS, James Field, Paul Gosar, Sicknick sick lie, Pastor Artur, Lauren Witzke, 99.7% survival rate, vaccines, transmission, shedding, CCP, bioweapon, banning vaccinated people, mask insanity, vaccine suicide, Nicholas Wade, New York Times, Wuhan lab, Covid-19, Spiked Proteins, Gain of function, coronavirus, China, CCP, Pine Needle Tea, HCQ, Ivermectin, Covid deaths, Covid side effects, damages DNA, MSM LIES!
This Episode Premiered on American Freedom Radio on Friday May 21, 2021 http://www.americanfreedomradio.com
http://www.zidkenu.com
This Episode Premiered on American Freedom Radio on Friday May 21, 2021 http://www.americanfreedomradio.com
http://www.zidkenu.com
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