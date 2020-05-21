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Contact Tracers Of The Future - DARPA Funded Robot Now Enforcing Social Distancing
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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170 views • May 21, 2020
This reminds of movie with Will Smith from 2004 - "I,Robot" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Dlo-VB0-HI

MIRRORED from Spiro Skouras

It's been said the cure must not be worse than the disease. I have said from the beginning of this outbreak, that I am much more concerned about the government's response to the virus and the publics reaction to it in the form of a mob mentality than I am of the virus itself.

In my previous report, I covered how the US is now beginning to, in their own words "build an army of contact tracers" which will be coming to peoples homes, as we can clearly see is included in HR 6666.

Contact tracing was first rolled out in
Singapore and now we see the next phase of COVID1984 being rolled out first, yet again in Singapore. As robots are now being rolled out to enforce social distancing.

At this point we have to ask, are we looking at the contact tracers of tomorrow?

US Begins To Implement WHO “Contact Tracing” To Forcibly Remove People From Their Homes?
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/us-begins-to-implement-who-contact-tracing-to-forcibly-remove-people-from-their-homes.html

“Metalhead” DARPA Robot Enlisted by Police to Enforce Social Distancing
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/metalhead-darpa-robot-enlisted-by-police-to-enforce-social-distancing.html

Security Robots Invade NYC, and An Education Droid Speaks At UK Parliament
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/security-robots-invade-nyc-and-an-education-droid-speaks-at-uk-parliament.html

H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&;s=1

Coronavirus survivors banned from joining the military
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/05/06/coronavirus-survivors-banned-from-joining-the-military/
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpolice statepatriotwhorobotslabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liesspiro skourastruth exposedcovid 19
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