© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contact Tracers Of The Future - DARPA Funded Robot Now Enforcing Social Distancing
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • May 21, 2020
This reminds of movie with Will Smith from 2004 - "I,Robot" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Dlo-VB0-HI
MIRRORED from Spiro Skouras
It's been said the cure must not be worse than the disease. I have said from the beginning of this outbreak, that I am much more concerned about the government's response to the virus and the publics reaction to it in the form of a mob mentality than I am of the virus itself.
In my previous report, I covered how the US is now beginning to, in their own words "build an army of contact tracers" which will be coming to peoples homes, as we can clearly see is included in HR 6666.
Contact tracing was first rolled out in
Singapore and now we see the next phase of COVID1984 being rolled out first, yet again in Singapore. As robots are now being rolled out to enforce social distancing.
At this point we have to ask, are we looking at the contact tracers of tomorrow?
US Begins To Implement WHO “Contact Tracing” To Forcibly Remove People From Their Homes?
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/us-begins-to-implement-who-contact-tracing-to-forcibly-remove-people-from-their-homes.html
“Metalhead” DARPA Robot Enlisted by Police to Enforce Social Distancing
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/metalhead-darpa-robot-enlisted-by-police-to-enforce-social-distancing.html
Security Robots Invade NYC, and An Education Droid Speaks At UK Parliament
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/security-robots-invade-nyc-and-an-education-droid-speaks-at-uk-parliament.html
H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&;s=1
Coronavirus survivors banned from joining the military
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/05/06/coronavirus-survivors-banned-from-joining-the-military/
MIRRORED from Spiro Skouras
It's been said the cure must not be worse than the disease. I have said from the beginning of this outbreak, that I am much more concerned about the government's response to the virus and the publics reaction to it in the form of a mob mentality than I am of the virus itself.
In my previous report, I covered how the US is now beginning to, in their own words "build an army of contact tracers" which will be coming to peoples homes, as we can clearly see is included in HR 6666.
Contact tracing was first rolled out in
Singapore and now we see the next phase of COVID1984 being rolled out first, yet again in Singapore. As robots are now being rolled out to enforce social distancing.
At this point we have to ask, are we looking at the contact tracers of tomorrow?
US Begins To Implement WHO “Contact Tracing” To Forcibly Remove People From Their Homes?
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/us-begins-to-implement-who-contact-tracing-to-forcibly-remove-people-from-their-homes.html
“Metalhead” DARPA Robot Enlisted by Police to Enforce Social Distancing
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/05/metalhead-darpa-robot-enlisted-by-police-to-enforce-social-distancing.html
Security Robots Invade NYC, and An Education Droid Speaks At UK Parliament
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/10/security-robots-invade-nyc-and-an-education-droid-speaks-at-uk-parliament.html
H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&;s=1
Coronavirus survivors banned from joining the military
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/05/06/coronavirus-survivors-banned-from-joining-the-military/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.