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FDA Announces CDC PCR Test Fails Full Review & Emergency Use Is Revoked, Also Your TV Controls You
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150 views • July 26, 2021
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Sources used in video:
FDA announces CDC PCR test fails full review and is revoked - https://speculareffect.org/2021/07/22/because-it-is-just-another-hoax/ & https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
The PCR test is f*cking worthless and twitter censors it - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/24/pcr-test-is-fking-worthless/
Studies show masks don't work and actually cause harm - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects
Anti-vaxx assassination attempt stopped - https://www.africanews.com/2021/07/23/madagascar-foils-assassination-attempt-on-president-andry-rajoelina//
The vaxx is the sickness, when will they figure it out - https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2021/jun/27/why-most-people-who-now-die-with-covid-have-been-vaccinated
Proof they can manipulate you through your TV - https://www.worldhab.com/us6506148-b2-nervous-system-manipulation-by-electromagnetic-fields-from-monitors/
Patent US6506148 B2 - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6506148B2/en
Just imagine if this was Don Jr. - https://twitter.com/Saintjock2/status/1419074699473035268
Bones found at the vatican - https://sciencevibe.com/2018/04/25/vaticanthey-were-found-skulls-of-unknown-creatures-2/
or https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/thousands-of-bones-found-in-hunt-for-missing-vatican-teenager-1.888917
33 new cases of covid - https://search.brave.com/search?q=33+new+cases+of+covid
Australian editor busted pushing fake news - https://www.rebelnews.com/leaked_video_daily_mail_australia_caught_manufacturing_fake_news
Here is why we are where we are - https://gab.com/dRlkTdAvE/posts/106636852159253526
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1419366655713447937
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
FDA announces CDC PCR test fails full review and is revoked - https://speculareffect.org/2021/07/22/because-it-is-just-another-hoax/ & https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
The PCR test is f*cking worthless and twitter censors it - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/24/pcr-test-is-fking-worthless/
Studies show masks don't work and actually cause harm - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects
Anti-vaxx assassination attempt stopped - https://www.africanews.com/2021/07/23/madagascar-foils-assassination-attempt-on-president-andry-rajoelina//
The vaxx is the sickness, when will they figure it out - https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2021/jun/27/why-most-people-who-now-die-with-covid-have-been-vaccinated
Proof they can manipulate you through your TV - https://www.worldhab.com/us6506148-b2-nervous-system-manipulation-by-electromagnetic-fields-from-monitors/
Patent US6506148 B2 - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6506148B2/en
Just imagine if this was Don Jr. - https://twitter.com/Saintjock2/status/1419074699473035268
Bones found at the vatican - https://sciencevibe.com/2018/04/25/vaticanthey-were-found-skulls-of-unknown-creatures-2/
or https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/thousands-of-bones-found-in-hunt-for-missing-vatican-teenager-1.888917
33 new cases of covid - https://search.brave.com/search?q=33+new+cases+of+covid
Australian editor busted pushing fake news - https://www.rebelnews.com/leaked_video_daily_mail_australia_caught_manufacturing_fake_news
Here is why we are where we are - https://gab.com/dRlkTdAvE/posts/106636852159253526
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1419366655713447937
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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