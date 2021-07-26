BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FDA Announces CDC PCR Test Fails Full Review & Emergency Use Is Revoked, Also Your TV Controls You
Aimless News
Aimless News
432 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
150 views • July 26, 2021
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco

Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList


Sources used in video:

FDA announces CDC PCR test fails full review and is revoked - https://speculareffect.org/2021/07/22/because-it-is-just-another-hoax/ & https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html

The PCR test is f*cking worthless and twitter censors it - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/07/24/pcr-test-is-fking-worthless/

Studies show masks don't work and actually cause harm - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects

Anti-vaxx assassination attempt stopped - https://www.africanews.com/2021/07/23/madagascar-foils-assassination-attempt-on-president-andry-rajoelina//

The vaxx is the sickness, when will they figure it out - https://www.theguardian.com/theobserver/commentisfree/2021/jun/27/why-most-people-who-now-die-with-covid-have-been-vaccinated

Proof they can manipulate you through your TV - https://www.worldhab.com/us6506148-b2-nervous-system-manipulation-by-electromagnetic-fields-from-monitors/

Patent US6506148 B2 - https://patents.google.com/patent/US6506148B2/en

Just imagine if this was Don Jr. - https://twitter.com/Saintjock2/status/1419074699473035268

Bones found at the vatican - https://sciencevibe.com/2018/04/25/vaticanthey-were-found-skulls-of-unknown-creatures-2/

or https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/thousands-of-bones-found-in-hunt-for-missing-vatican-teenager-1.888917

33 new cases of covid - https://search.brave.com/search?q=33+new+cases+of+covid

Australian editor busted pushing fake news - https://www.rebelnews.com/leaked_video_daily_mail_australia_caught_manufacturing_fake_news

Here is why we are where we are - https://gab.com/dRlkTdAvE/posts/106636852159253526

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1419366655713447937


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Keywords
fdacdcsgt reportproject veritasx22reportthe salty cracker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy