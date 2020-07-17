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Senator Scott Jensen targeted by the Minnesota Medical Board for speaking the truth about COVID-19!
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108 views • July 17, 2020
Scott Jensen, July 6, 2020
Senator Scott Jensen has been a breath of fresh air since the very beginning of this pandemic. He is a medical doctor with 40 years of solid experience, holding senior positions, and being meticulous in the care of his patients before becoming a senator.
He has rightly questioned the madness of the measures taken during this PlanDemic, where death rates have been considerably higher due to the way deaths have been recorded, and many other anomalies that should never have been allowed in the first place.
It's disturbing that good nurses, doctors and scientists are being targeted by those who wish to wield their own agenda! The reason they are attacked from behind is that their rational and expert views cannot easily be challenged. Those pushing the dogma cannot abide it.
Could this happen to you by speaking out? Could they come after your business or license? Share the message, no one’s immune to attacks.
Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmjZyicuDqVY28lsUBjtg
Senator Scott Jensen has been a breath of fresh air since the very beginning of this pandemic. He is a medical doctor with 40 years of solid experience, holding senior positions, and being meticulous in the care of his patients before becoming a senator.
He has rightly questioned the madness of the measures taken during this PlanDemic, where death rates have been considerably higher due to the way deaths have been recorded, and many other anomalies that should never have been allowed in the first place.
It's disturbing that good nurses, doctors and scientists are being targeted by those who wish to wield their own agenda! The reason they are attacked from behind is that their rational and expert views cannot easily be challenged. Those pushing the dogma cannot abide it.
Could this happen to you by speaking out? Could they come after your business or license? Share the message, no one’s immune to attacks.
Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmjZyicuDqVY28lsUBjtg
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