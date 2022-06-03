X22 REPORT FINANCIAL Ep. 2790a - The [CB] Agenda Is Falling Apart, The People Know The Economic Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [CB] Agenda Is Falling Apart, The People Know The Economic Truth
[JB] is completely responsible for the baby food shortage, he knew about it. He is not going to do anything with fuel, inflation or the economy. The agenda is collapse this system and push it into GR and GND. Yellen always knew there was inflation coming, they planned it
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^