There is no confirmation from either the IAEA or US intelligence that Iran has or is trying to produce nuclear weapons - Lavrov

There is no confirmation from either the IAEA or American intelligence that Iran has or is trying to produce nuclear weapons - Lavrov
More: Vladimir Putin is making every effort to help ease tensions in the Middle East, Dmitry Peskov said.
Other statements by the Russian President's press secretary:
➡️It's unlikely that we can talk about the possibility of a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Ukraine these days;
➡️ There is currently no clarity on the timing and location of a new round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement;
➡️ There are currently no plans for a conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Adding: The IAEA says they can confirm recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran's Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant