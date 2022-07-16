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The curse to "Adam" seems to be working.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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82 views • July 16, 2022

An observation on the effectiveness of the Lord God's curse to Adam in today's world.

The curse to "Adam" seems to be working. 7-13-22

In Genesis chapter 3 verse 17 for eating the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil Lord God said to Adam, "cursed is the ground because of you; in toil you shall eat of it all the days of your life; thorns and thistles it shall bring forth to you; and you shall eat the plants of the field. In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; you are dust and to dust you shall return.""

The results of this curse play out daily in the never-ending news cycles. I've heard it said that the world harvests enough food to feed all the people, yet still, millions starve. Virtually all the controversies of humans have something to do with the ground; natural resources, energy-natural resources, global warming or not, borders, and many more. In the parable of the sower in Matthew Jesus states, "other seeds fell upon thorns, and the thorns grew up and choked them." The ground of this world has definitely led to many people having difficult or as Jesus puts it "choking" experiences. Anyway, as near as I can tell the Lord God's curse to Adam is working very effectively. Have a great day.





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biblegodreportworldspiritualityreligionsoundwaveadamlordwomanmancursetodayobservationsystemseffectiveness
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