【Ukraine Rescue】Estonia Volunteer Believes That NFSC Brings Hope to Both Chinese and the World People

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/11/2022 Fellow fighter Nicole interviews a volunteer who was born in Estonia before the collapse of the Soviet Union at the Medyka camp. He knows the brainwashing and suppressing of the people by totalitarian dictatorships, so he understands very well why the Chinese must take down the rule of the Chinese Communist Party. He believes that the New Federal State of China brings hope not only to the Chinese people, but also to other people in the world who are against the CCP.