CYBER ATTACK WARNING FROM INFOWARS!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
A CYBER TTACK IS COMING TO SHUT DOWN THE POWER GRID. I BELIEVE THIS WILL HAPPEN WHEN THE CORRUPT FEDERAL RESERVE FLIPS THE WORLDS STOCK MARKET INTO A CRYPTO ENTITY. THIS WILL MKE YOUR MONEY OBSOLETE. YOU BETTER GET YOUR MONEY OUT OF THE BNKS IF YOU DON'T WANT TO BE LEFT WITHOT ANY MONY...WAKEUP!

