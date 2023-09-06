Do You Know Him?

November 14th, 2021
Does God truly know you, or are you drifting from your relationship with him? God wants to make Himself known to those who love Him and seek after Him. To have the manifest presence of God in our lives, we need to be desperate and obedient; those who are rebellious dwell in a dry land!
"He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him." John 14:21
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.