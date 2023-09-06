Create New Account
Do You Know Him?
Fire & Grace Church
November 14th, 2021

Does God truly know you, or are you drifting from your relationship with him? God wants to make Himself known to those who love Him and seek after Him. To have the manifest presence of God in our lives, we need to be desperate and obedient; those who are rebellious dwell in a dry land!

"He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him." John 14:21

jesus christrebellionobediencedean odle

