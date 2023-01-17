Antoine Richard zu Lützerath

Antoine Richard zum erbärmlichen Schauspiel in Lützerath: "Glaubt ihr im Ernst, dass dieser Staat unsere Erde retten kann? Glaubt ihr im Ernst, dass diese Aktivisten unsere Erde retten können? Ist das unsere Zukunft, dass wir zwischen der Entscheidung stehen von dem Staat, der diese Polizisten da im Matsch rumlaufen lässt und diesen Klimaaktivisten, die nichts Besseres zu tun haben, als die Polizei mit Matsch zu bewerfen? Das ist eine absolute Farce."
