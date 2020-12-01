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Dem Donkey Dumps: News Blackout on Mysterious Early-Morning Vote Surges in Swing States
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42 views • December 01, 2020
Nov 30, 2020
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the implications of further election deception, as continuing efforts by the Trump campaign legal team, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood chisel away at the Dominion and Smartmatic ballot fraud. Will the punishment for treason by firing squad be used for traitors to the Republic? Rick also responds to critics regarding paying the synagogue fine in New York. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/25/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dem-donkey-dumps-news-blackout-on-mysterious-early-morning-vote-surges-in-swing-states
TruNews
Today on TruNews we discuss the implications of further election deception, as continuing efforts by the Trump campaign legal team, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood chisel away at the Dominion and Smartmatic ballot fraud. Will the punishment for treason by firing squad be used for traitors to the Republic? Rick also responds to critics regarding paying the synagogue fine in New York. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Matt Skow. Airdate 11/25/2020
https://www.trunews.com/stream/dem-donkey-dumps-news-blackout-on-mysterious-early-morning-vote-surges-in-swing-states
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